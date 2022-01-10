Gov. Brad Little on Monday proposed an 11% increase in state funding for Idaho’s K-12 public schools next year, the largest percentage increase since 1999 and the largest dollar increase ever, at roughly $300 million.
With a record state budget surplus that’s now climbed to $1.9 billion, Little also proposed major income tax cuts and a big boost to infrastructure spending, including a transportation funding package that exceeds last year’s record expansion.
“My budget pays off state building debt, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in interest payments. My budget also puts us on a path to pay off all known deferred maintenance needs — those backlogged repairs needed in our infrastructure — over the next 10 years. And my budget bolsters our rainy-day funds to a record level, putting more than $1 billion in the bank to guard against future downturns,” Little declared in his State of the State and budget address to a joint session of the Legislature.
He got a warm reception from lawmakers, who repeatedly applauded his proposals during his half-hour speech.
“I think it was the best of all possible worlds,” said Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, allowing Idaho to address “things that have been on our to-do list for years, and do it without raising taxes, and also we’re going to get tax cuts. I think that’s an excellent message. How can you not support that?”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said the governor’s proposals include “a lot of things on our to-do list for decades,” from fixing deteriorating bridges to addressing deferred maintenance on state and university buildings to addressing behavioral health issues.
Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate, however, decried the move to again cut state income taxes, saying it will largely benefit the state’s wealthiest individuals and businesses, rather than focus on property tax relief.
“We have listened to our constituents,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. “They desperately want a break from skyrocketing property taxes. I have never been contacted by a constituent clamoring for more income tax breaks for those at the top.”
She said Idaho’s budget surplus was “generated by systematically underfunding vital services,” and said the state should catch up on those before again reducing its income tax rates.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who takes a lead role in crafting the public school budget on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, said she was "thrilled" with the governor's education funding proposals.
Those include a $47 million boost in early literacy funding to Idaho school districts — enough to fund optional full-day kindergarten in every school district if 80% of families decide to participate.
“Local school districts across Idaho, with input from families, will decide how best to deploy the resources,” the governor said. “Literacy has been my top priority because it just makes sense. Our investments in education later on will have more impact if we can work with families to get more students to read proficiently early on.”
“Adding these investments now will increase state literacy funding five-fold since I took office just three years ago,” he said. “I cannot think of a more ‘back to basics’ investment that will make a meaningful difference in students’ lives today and for years to come.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.