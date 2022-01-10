Gov. Brad Little told lawmakers in his State of the State address this morning that he’s proposing “fiscal discipline,” but also the biggest tax cuts in state history. “My budget pays off state building debt, saving taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in interest payments. My budget also puts us on a path to pay off all known deferred maintenance needs – those backlogged repairs needed in our infrastructure – over the next ten years,” he said. “And my budget bolsters our rainy-day funds to a record level, putting more than $1 billion in the bank to guard against future downturns.”
Then he got to what lawmakers were waiting for: Tax cuts. "Today I am proposing we double down on our efforts," he said to applause.
“There’s no better feeling than giving back to hardworking Idahoans more of what they earned. To date, in my first term, we have cut nearly $1 billion in taxes,” he said. That’s counting last year’s big income tax cuts, unemployment tax cuts for employers and a temporary property tax relief program funded by federal coronavirus aid.
“I propose we return more than $1 billion in income tax relief to Idaho taxpayers over the next five years!” Little then declared to applause. He’s proposing $600 million in additional income tax relief, including $350 million in one-time rebates to be sent out during the current fiscal year, and another $250 million in ongoing income tax cuts by lowering rates. He’s also proposing a $64 million savings for Idaho employers through a temporary lock-in of unemployment insurance tax rates, a proposal he unveiled last month.
“Some say we shouldn’t cut taxes, that we have to choose between cutting taxes and meeting important needs within our state. This is false,” Little said. “My budget shows we can do both. We can spend less than we bring in, offer tax relief, and fund the top priorities – education and infrastructure.”
The governor’s office estimates that his proposals will put $1.5 billion in income tax cuts back into Idahoans’ pockets over five years, including the rebates this year, plus the continuing impact of the permanent income tax rate cuts over the next four years. Those come to $251 million next year; $275 million in fiscal year 2024; $308 million in fy ’25; and $341 million in fy ’26. That comes to $1.5 billion.
The rebates he’s proposing would be approximately a 12% rebate of income taxes. The cut in tax rates would lower Idaho’s top rate, for both individuals and businesses, from 6.5% to 6.0%.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.