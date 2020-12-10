Pressed hard in questioning from Idaho reporters, Gov. Brad Little today maintained he is doing all he can to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state and he just needs Idahoans to voluntarily comply with preventive measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to avoid a looming crisis, when Idaho hospitals will have to ration care. He made no changes today to the current modified Stage 2 public health order, which forbids public or private gatherings of more than 10 people while making exceptions for schools and political and religious gatherings.
The current order, which took effect Nov. 14, permits all businesses to remain open; requires six-foot physical distancing statewide “wherever possible;” and strongly recommends wearing face coverings while in public. It also requires masks at long-term care facilities; requires employers to follow sanitation, distancing, and other preventive guidelines; and prohibits bars from serving patrons unless they’re seated.
Asked about local health districts and other local governments that are receiving intensive resistance, including security threats, when they try to respond to their local pandemic conditions with mask mandates or other measures, Little said he’s not ready to step in from the state level. “It isn’t that I want to dump it on the schools or dump it on the health districts, it’s the fact that I believe compliance will be better if it comes from the local level,” the governor said. “I’m not denying that I do have that authority and I haven’t said I wouldn’t use it at some point in time.”
“But the secret is compliance,” he said. “I want people to comply, to voluntarily go out and do the right thing, whether they’re under an order or whether they’re not under an order, to get the incidence rate down.”
As for the local governments, he said, “I believe I’ve been as supportive as I can.”
He said, “I’ve got counties that have got mask orders, local, by the people they know right there and there’s no compliance.”
“I want compliance,” Little said. “It is absolutely abhorrent what people are doing to some of these, whether it be a school board, whether it be a health district, whether it be a county or a city, it’s abhorrent what people are doing in those areas, and I wish all those people who are showing up would have heard Kristen.”
Little continued to say he’s working hard on the “messaging” to get voluntary compliance in Idaho with measures to stop the spread of the surging virus. I'll have a full story later today.