Gov. Brad Little is planning an announcement at noon today regarding the COVID-19 emergency. This follows a Senate committee’s passage, on a 7-2 party-line vote, on Tuesday of a measure designed to end the current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, and a House resolution, now pending on the House calendar, to remove the entire section about restrictions on gatherings from the governor's current Stage 2 public health order. Both resolutions are currently on hold until Monday; the Senate panel’s approval of SCR 101 came after a two-hour hearing in which Brig. Gen. Brad Richy, head of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, warned that if the resolution passes as-is, Idaho stands to lose at least $20 million in federal FEMA funds, including 75% of the funds for the current Idaho National Guard deployment to aid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Since then, the new Biden Administration has announced more FEMA funds are coming out for vaccine distribution; the federal funding for the National Guard deployment could rise to 100%.
Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said Senate Republicans will be meeting in a closed-door caucus during the governor’s announcement today. Winder said the Senate GOP tried to craft the resolution in a way that would preserve the federal aid to Idaho. “We don’t want to do anything that would require the governor to do anything that would lose us those federal funds,” he told the Idaho Press this morning. “We wanted to send a message.”
Winder said a new version of the resolution is being crafted to focus on “what the people are upset about the most … the restrictions, and not the emergency declaration.”
A separate House resolution, HCR 1, to end the current state of emergency and forfeit all federal aid, introduced by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, is still in committee in the House.
Winder praised Little’s announcement Wednesday that he’s directing the state Board of Education to loosen restrictions on spectator attendance at school sports events. “I think what you saw on Wednesday was the governor listening to the Legislature with respect to the restrictions on attending high school events,” Winder said.
Those restrictions were cited by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, as the main impetus for his resolution, HCR 2, to remove all restrictions on gatherings statewide related to the coronavirus pandemic. That resolution cleared the House State Affairs Committee and is pending in the full House.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Bedke, noted that HCR 2 is currently on hold until Monday, but it remains on the House calendar.
“People are frustrated because the restrictions are not always logically defensible,” Bedke said. He said he thought the governor’s Wednesday announcement would be “very welcome news out in Idaho.”
Bedke said, “I think that the Legislature is going to explore the relationship between the governmental entities and the response in a disaster emergency declaration.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “I personally think we’re looking at this wrong.”
She said, “If we lose the FEMA money, it’s going to be very problematic for our ability to move out of this pandemic and to get vaccines.”