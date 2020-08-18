As today’s Land Board meeting wrapped up, I checked in with Gov. Brad Little on how his talks are going with legislative leaders regarding the agenda for the upcoming special session. “We’re working on it,” he said. “We talk multiple times a day.” He had a call with legislative leaders last night, he said, and “we got a little closer. We’re exploring our options.”
Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can convene a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify the topics to be covered. Little has said he’d issue the proclamation convening the session, set to start Monday, this week. In Article IV, Section 9, the Idaho Constitution says of a special session, “When so convened it shall have no power to legislate on any subjects other than those specified in the proclamation.”
Asked when the proclamation’s likely to be issued, Little said, “I don’t think it will be today,” but then added, “It could be.”
“A lot of people want a special session,” he said, “but not necessarily on what they voted on.”
Lawmakers have convened several working groups and voted to call for a special session on election law changes to ease the handling of an anticipated flood of absentee ballots in November; on liability law changes to grant limited immunity against lawsuits relating to the coronavirus; on two proposals to grant school districts spending flexibility in the coming year amid budget cuts; and on a proposal to strip the state Department of Health & Welfare and Idaho’s seven public health districts of any authority over public schools or colleges and universities, including their authority to close schools or require face masks or any other measures to address the spread of infectious disease.