Idaho is five days into the state's phased re-opening. More retail businesses are opening up, and houses of worship are allowed to open. But some business owners are choosing to violate the state's plan by reopening early, Boise State Public Radio reports. Speaking on "Idaho Matters" Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little said these violations are "incredibly disrespectful" to the majority of businesses that are following the rules, and said the state will consider revoking a professional license or other Idaho-issued licenses should a business not follow his phased in reopening plan.
"If it's a cosmetologist or somebody that has a liquor license, they are putting their license at risk," he said.
Under the governor’s plan, most businesses were allowed to reopen last Friday. Barbershops and hair salons won’t be able to open until at least May 16 under the plan, while bars have to wait until at least mid-June. BSPR's full story is online here.