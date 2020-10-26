Asked about the vote by the South Central Public Health District board to not impose a local mask mandate but to call on the governor to impose one statewide, Little said, “As I’ve stated twice and I’ll state it a third time, that’s their job.”
The governor said, “Everybody in Idaho wants somebody else to do something for COVID. That’s why we’re talking about personal responsibility.”
The governor said he believes “that if somebody locally asks us ... to do something … the compliance rate is a lot higher.” He said, “The issue isn’t who does it, the issue is I want to get it done.”