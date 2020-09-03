During his news conferene today to announce that Idaho is extending Stage 4 of its reopening plan for a sixth time, Gov. Brad Little offered a heartfelt defense of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and said he believes most Idahoans are with him. “I recognize the tension out there,” he said. “I not only understand their frustration, but I share it. It has been a great challenge to balance all the public’s expectations during this pandemic, but time and time again we have stuck to the facts and the science in our response to the coronavirus pandemic.”
He shared a question he was asked by a woman from Jerome during a recent AARP call, who said she's over 70 and as diabetes. The woman told him, he said, “I’m tired of people acting like my life doesn’t matter.”
Little said more than a third of Idaho residents have factors that put them at high risk for serious complications if they contract COVID-19, and that has to be taken into account in the state’s responses.
"These are our neighbors, family members and loved ones," he said. "The number of Idahoans doing the right thing far exceeds the people of Idaho who are skeptical of the pandemic."
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.