Idaho Gov. Brad Little will join Jeremy Field, regional administrator for the Small Business Administration; and Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and the chairman of Little’s Coronavirus Working Group, on a Q-and-A program on Idaho Public Television at 8 p.m. today with host Aaron Kunz. The half-hour show will air live statewide, at 8 p.m. Mountain time, 7 p.m. Pacific time. People may submit questions in advance via email at idreports@idahoptv.org, or participate via the Idaho Reports Facebook page, where the show will be streamed live in addition to being broadcast on Idaho Public TV’s main channel.
Governor, officials to answer coronavirus questions on Idaho Public TV tonight
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.