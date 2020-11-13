Gov. Brad Little announced today that he’s mobilizing the Idaho National Guard to aid in the state’s coronavirus response, and moving the state back to Stage 2 of reopening as COVID-19 cases swell across the state, straining hospitals and sickening and killing Idahoans.
On Oct. 26, the governor moved the state back from the more-permissive Stage 4 to a modified Stage 3, imposing limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and requiring social distancing and other measures. Today’s announcement takes that further, prohibiting all gathering of 10 or more people. Religious or political gatherings are exempted.
The new order doesn’t require any businesses or schools to close; bars, nightclubs and restaurants could continue to operate if they serve seated patrons only and observe precautions, as under the current modified Stage 3 order.
“We put millions of dollars toward the safe operation of schools,” Little said in a statement. “Schools are controlled environments and they remain safe places to work and learn, when protocols are followed. School buildings are not the place where virus transmission is occurring.”
He declared, “School closures threaten the biggest capacity issue facing our healthcare system – the availability of healthy workers. If a healthy nurse or doctor must stay home to facilitate online learning for their children, then they can’t care for the sick and help get us through this crisis. Our kids need to remain in school for in-person instruction as much as possible.”
The governor didn’t issue a statewide mask mandate, but urged Idahoans to wear masks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and decried those defying the local mask orders that already cover roughly half of the state’s population.
“Law enforcement cannot be everywhere all the time,” he said. “That is why I maintain this comes down to personal responsibility. Please, wear a mask whenever you’re around another person who is not in your household, so we can protect lives, preserve health care access for all of us, and continue our economic rebound.”
The Idaho National Guard mobilization, for which the governor issued an executive order, calls for 100 members to be mobilized to active duty for such functions as supporting mobile testing, medical facility decontamination, COVID-19 screenings, planning and logistics support. The mobilization will last for 30 days unless renewed.
The new Stage 2 public health order takes effect at midnight tonight, and will remain in effect until it’s extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.