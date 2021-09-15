We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Gov. Brad Little, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke have issued a joint statement on President Joe Biden’s plan for nationwide COVID-19 vaccine requirements on large employers:
"As elected leaders in Idaho state government, we are in agreement that government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. In fact, Idaho has led the country in championing fewer government regulations and mandates on business. We are committed to taking legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan, and we are working closely with the Attorney General’s office and governor’s counsel on our legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees."
The three issued their joint statement late yesterday.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.