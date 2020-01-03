Dealing with the costs of growth is high on the agenda for both Gov. Brad Little and state lawmakers, as they approach the start of the state’s annual legislative session on Monday. “There’s a lot of positive things going on in the state,” Little told reporters at the annual AP Legislative Preview this morning at the state Capitol. “Most of the complaints …. have to do with things that are positive: Growth, transportation, school crowding, a lot of those issues.”
The consequences of growth, he said, are something that Idahoans will hear about on Monday, when he gives his second State of the State and budget message to a joint session of the Legislature, laying out his agenda for the legislative session.
“There might be some things we can do to help cities and counties be more efficient,” the governor said.
Legislative leaders from both parties also had the costs of growth on their minds, along with concerns they’re hearing from constituents about rising property taxes on Idaho homes.
“There are some Draconian measures out there,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “I”m not in favor of them.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, the new House minority leader, said Democrats will propose legislation to bring back the indexing of the homeowner's exemption to home values and to increase the circuit breaker property tax break for the elderly and disabled, to help “seniors who are really getting slammed with property taxes and getting pushed out of their homes.”
Rubel said she hopes the Legislature doesn't try "knee-capping local government" to address the issue.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said, “The thing is, residential property has gone up faster in value than the commercial property has, not only in Idaho.” That’s led to much of the outcry from residents over fast-rising property taxes, he said. “There may be some tweaks that could make it better.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said local governments in her district, from highway districts to counties, are “pretty efficient” already. “I think the Legislature has a habit of punting down a lot of responsibility to the local governments without offering them a way to have revenue,” she said. “They have been asking for a local-option tax for quite some time.”
Little said he’d look at local-option tax legislation if lawmakers pass it and send it to his desk, but he remains concerned about “fringe” effects at the borders of local-option taxing areas.
Asked if allowing schools to charge impact fees is something lawmakers would consider to reduce the growth of Idaho property taxes, Bedke said, “I think it’s in the suite of options. … This growth is not paying for growth.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press.