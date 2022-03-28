Gov. Brad Little has issued his third veto of this year's legislative session, nixing SB 1301, which sought to amend the way property taxes are calculated for self-storage businesses. "I recognize there may be a problem with property tax assessments for self-storage facilities, but I am reluctant to perform surgery on a wound that may only require a Band-Aid," the governor wrote in his veto message.
He noted that the bill would have required self-storage businesses to be subject to a different standard for property tax assessment than any other type of commercial property, mandating county assessors to use a cost approach only in calculating their taxable value.
"I am concerned this may open a Pandora's Box of other types of commercial properties seeking similar treatment," Little wrote. "This concern is particularly heightened during a time when home prices in Idaho are skyrocketing and much of this legislative session has been focused on addressing rising property taxes, particularly for homeowners."
"As we all are aware, any reduction in value of one property type results in a shift of tax burden to other property tax payers," the governor wrote.
SB 1301 passed the Senate on a 22-12 vote on March 11, with opponents raising some of the same concerns Little raised in his veto message; that is short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. It passed the House March 17 on a 55-15 vote.
The bill, which was pushed during the legislative session by former state Rep. Robert Anderst, now a lobbyist with Risch Pisca, said that assessors could use one or more market value calculations for self-storage facilities, but that the value set could not exceed "replacement cost of the improvements, less depreciation, plus land value for the real property."
Anderst represented Idaho Storage Connection, a business with locations in Ada and Canyon counties.