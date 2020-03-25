Speaking from the emergency operations center at Gowen Field, Gov. Brad Little has announced an emergency statewide stay-at-home order, after community spread of coronavirus was confirmed last night in Ada County, the state's most-populated area. Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons is there and will have a full report; I'll post a link here when that's out. The only exceptions to the stay-at-home order are for "essential services," including medical care, groceries, and take-out food purchases. “If your car breaks down and you can’t get to the grocery store, fixing that car is an essential service,” Little said.
Idahoans still can go outside to walk, hike or bike, the governor said, but they'll need to maintain social distancing of six feet from others when they do so. Questioned by reporters about how the statewide order will be enforced, Little said peer pressure will be key, and the state's intent isn't to arrest people, but to have compliance. He said that's worked well in Blaine County, and compliance has been high.
The new order still is being finalized and will be posted on the state's coronavirus website later this afternoon. Little said it'll be similar to the earlier Blaine County order, which did include potential misdemeanor penalties for violations. "There is some tweaking going on, but by and large, if you look at the Blaine County order, that's what it'll be at the end of the day," said Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.