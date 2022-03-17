Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of this year's legislative session, nixing HB 533, a bill sponsored by House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, to allow "master educator premiums" to continue to be paid through July 1, 2024 for 23 teachers who had been promoted to administrator positions after being awarded the premiums. The premiums run for three years, and aren't awarded to administrators, just to teachers.
"I veto this legislation because Master Educator Premiums are currently set to sunset on July 1, 2024," the governor wrote in his veto message. "Prior to sunsetting this program, Master Educator Premiums were intended to be an incentive to keep teachers in the classroom. By providing them to teachers who moved outside of teaching roles, this appears to be at odds with the original purpose of this program."
"I share the goal of ensuring all our educators are appropriately compensated and rewarded," he said. "A more appropriate way of doing that is focusing on pay and benefits. My budget this year provides a record CEC and a historic investment in health insurance for teachers, classified staff, and administrators. I urge the legislature to bring these critical budget items across the finish line this session."
HB 533 passed the House, 52-15, on Feb. 16, and passed the Senate, 32-3, on March 7.
The veto letter was formally read across the desk in the House this morning; the House held it until Monday. Gubernatorial vetoes can be overridden only by two-thirds of each house.
