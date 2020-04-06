Gov. Brad Little has released a public service announcement urging Idahoans to comply with his statewide stay-at-home order. “Our first responders and health care professionals are on the front lines working to protect us during this coronavirus emergency,” the governor says in the video ad. “You can protect your community too, by staying at home. Staying at home can help us stop the spread of the virus. Staying at home is safer, and will protect you and your neighbors. Every Idahoan can play their part in fighting the spread of coronavirus by staying at home.”
The message concludes with Little saying, “We can get through this together. If you can, please stay at home.”
Asked why the governor sent out the message now, his press secretary, Marissa Morrison, said, “I don’t think there was any specific catalyst, other than continuing to get the message out about the importance of following the stay-at-home order.” The PSA has been distributed to broadcast and cable news networks in the region that accept PSAs; it’s up to them as to when or how to schedule them to air. “It’ll be hopefully popping up here on TV screens,” Morrison said.
Little’s statewide stay-at-home order was issued March 25, and is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 15, or until it is “extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.” The full order is online here.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state was reporting 1,101 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths; nearly 11,000 Idahoans had been tested and 80 of the confirmed cases were among Idaho health care workers.
Little has been praising the statewide compliance with the stay-at-home order over the past week. When he spoke with radio personalities on 670 KBOI this morning, he “was impressed with the traffic report,” Morrison said. “It appears at least here in the Treasure Valley, people are staying at home, from the lack of the traffic on the road. I think he’s happy with the compliance, but obviously we need people to still comply until that stay-at-home order is lifted.”
You can see the governor’s full public service message here.