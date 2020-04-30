Idaho Gov. Brad Little today announced that the state will enter Stage 1 of his four-stage reopening plan tomorrow, allowing most retailers, houses of worship and day-cares to reopen as long as they maintain strict social distancing and sanitation standards. “I’m confident that we’ve exceeded our hurdles for Stage 1,” the governor said in a virtual press conference.
He said he signed a new order this morning to replace the statewide stay-home order that expires at the end of the day today. “Our Stage 1 ‘Stay Health’ order replaces the statewide stay-at-home order,” Little said. The new order extends for two weeks, and like the current order, is enforceable by law.
“During Stage 1, 90 percent of businesses will be able to reopen their doors,” Little said.
The governor also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid to a new program to provide grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in Idaho impacted by the pandemic.
"With this step we will be able to support more than 30,000 of Idaho’s smallest businesses," Little said. "Many of these businesses are the backbone of their communities. No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount of the coronavirus relief fund to help small businesses with cash support."
Little said details on new "Idaho Rebound Grants" program will be announced early next week. Businesses will be eligible if they haven't already received an SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program loan or received less than $10,000 under that program.
I'll have more on this shortly.