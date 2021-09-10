We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Gov. Brad Little answers questions from the media during a press conference at Nampa High School to discuss Idaho-specific COVID-19 activity, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Little encouraged Idahoans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as students head back to school.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little this morning sent out a statement saying he's working with his legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on a possible legal challenge to President Joe Biden's newly announced nationwide vaccine requirements for employers and others amid the surging COVID-19 pandemic. Here is Little's full statement:
“The State of Idaho is exploring legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan. I am working closely with my legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees.
"I have been consistent that government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business.
"I am also deeply concerned with the president’s tone in his message to the American people with his new plan. It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way. This is not leadership.
"When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.
"I still urge Idahoans to choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and other ways to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 so our kids can stay in school and for the continued health and prosperity of the people of Idaho.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.