Gov. Brad Little joined Idaho National Guard leaders, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Sen. Jim Risch and others on the steps of the state Capitol today to pay honor to Idaho veterans, and to tout the Red Cross, which is in the midst of a big fundraising drive in Idaho for its longstanding program to serve veterans and their families. “I do miss the fact that normally at this time, there’s an incredible veterans parade that goes by here,” Little said.
“Of all the things that we’ve missed because of the pandemic, some of the celebrations that we have in our own lives and our families, the loss of the Veterans (Day) Parade is a big one for Idaho. Next year we’ll be back, and it’ll even be a better parade next year, where the streets are lined with people waving American flags, veterans, active, Guard, reserve from all the branches are here and all the people that support the military.”
“A thriving republic depends upon its citizens honoring those who serve and have served in the military forces, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families,” the governor said. “Without these brave heroes, we would not have the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution. We are completely indebted to them for our high quality of life. Liberty and prosperity did not come without sacrifices, and we are ever grateful to those who have been willing to pay the cost.”
He renewed his call for Idahoans to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to protect Idaho veterans, including those suffering through a major COVID-19 outbreak at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise and the Boise VA Medical Center. “I implore all Idahoans to make that minor sacrifice, to recognize the major sacrifice that our veterans did make,” Little said.
