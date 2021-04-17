Gov. Brad Little has signed SB 1110, the restrictive new bill on voter initiatives, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel announced this morning. “I got off the phone with him about 10 minutes ago,” she told me just now. “He told me he signed it. I told him we were indescribably disappointed that he was willing to protect the executive powers but not willing to protect the people’s powers,” she said.
“I didn’t really get a great explanation from him about it,” Rubel added. “I suspect that there was some calculus going on of how many vetoes he was able to get upheld out of legislative Republicans. I can only speculate that this was perhaps a way to bolster chances of maintaining the vetoes on executive powers, but personally I feel like the people of Idaho were thrown under the bus this morning.”
“This will clearly go to court,” she said, “and I hope the people of Idaho are able to prevail there.”