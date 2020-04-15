Gov. Brad Little has extended his statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus through April 30, but with some modifications “to begin to allow our economy to reopen safely.”
Effective today, some businesses that had been classified as “non-essentially” can reopen, the governor said, if they can operate via curbside pickup and delivery, maintain social distancing for staff and patrons, and limit the number of people in the business at a time.
“To be clear, this excludes some non-essential businesses where people simply cannot safely social-distance,” Little said, such as bars, nightclubs, hair and nail salons, and public events and gatherings.”
“Believe me, nobody wants to get Idaho back to work more than me,” Little said. “Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible, if there’s an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in between now and then.”
“We will evaluate the order based on the facts and circumstances at the end of the month,” he said.
Asked for examples of businesses that would be able to reopen right away under the modifications to the order, Little cited retailers such as garden shops and jewelry stores, and services such as pet-grooming businesses.
“Everyone must ramp up their effort to do two things,” the governor said, “social distancing and wearing face mask coverings in public places.” He said, “Even our everyday actions,” such as shopping and working, “require social distancing.” I will have a full story on this shortly, and will post a link here.