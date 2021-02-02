With the Idaho Senate poised to debate a resolution aimed at ending his Stage 2 public health order for COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little today rescinded it himself, replacing it with less-restrictive “Stage 3 Stay Healthy Guidelines” allowing for gatherings of up to 50 people. “When we moved back to Stage 2 in November, case counts were spiking and hospitals were bracing for the worst,” Little said in a live-streamed address to the state. “Today, thanks to our collective good efforts, those case counts are much lower and trending downward.”
State lawmakers welcomed the move, and the Senate announced it wouldn’t take up SCR 103, its resolution aimed at rescinding the Stage 2 order.
“I think we have a major step going towards what we wanted to have happen, and what the citizens of Idaho, or at least a significant percentage of them, wanted to see happen,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “It does not end the pandemic. It doesn’t end the seriousness of what’s going on. But it does say we’re making progress.”
Still, he said, lawmakers plan to introduce bills this week to address more of a role for the Legislature in “long-term emergencies.”
