More information is slowly spilling out about the governor’s proposals to lawmakers today and the reception they’re getting. First, Gov. Brad Little held an online Q-and-A with reporters to answer questions about his proposals. Then, House Speaker Scott Bedke held a hybrid media availability to give the House majority’s reactions. Then, House and Senate Democrats held a hybrid media availability and gave their take. Here’s some of what came out of the governor’s session:
Little said he thinks his transportation package has a better chance of flying than past efforts because it’s half general fund, half user fees. He called it “a good compromise.” In the past, Little has been among those opposing spending state general funds for transportation.
The “tax relief fund” where Idaho has been squirreling away its online sales tax revenue since 2019 is projected to hit $180 million this year, even before transferring back in some $39 million that was shifted to state emergency funds for COVID-19 response; that’s now likely to be transferred back in later, in fiscal year 2022, and isn’t relied on to fund the governor’s tax-relief proposal. Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said $105 million of that $180 million is expected to be ongoing funding – money that will continue to come in each year – and it is slated to fund ongoing tax relief.
Little is pledging to kick in general funds if need be if federal vaccine-rollout funds don’t arrive sufficiently or on time. “I’m going to make an announcement tomorrow,” he said. “We are very blessed that we’ve got a good, strong financial position. We will put the resources into it necessary to get the vaccine out.” At least $16 million of the promised $38 million in federal funding that’s been promised to Idaho for vaccine rollout is expected to arrive this month.
Adams said the governor’s budget fully restores the teacher career ladder, in which last year’s Legislature agreed to invest $250 million. “Any teacher that would have moved this year, moves, and then moves again in ’22,” Adams said. “I feel pretty confident we’re one of the only states that can make that record of an investment in the middle of a global pandemic.”
Asked if the incoming Biden Administration will change things in Idaho, Little said, “It doesn’t make any difference in our priorities. Obviously I spent the last two years building a relationship with the current administration, and we’ll roll up our sleeves and go to work building a relationship with the new one.”