Gov. Brad Little, talking about Idaho’s unemployment surge amid the coronavirus pandemic, said, “As bad as it is in Idaho, there’s only three states that have a lower unemployment rate than Idaho.”
Asked if that could be in part because of Idaho’s still-big remaining backlog of unprocessed unemployment claims, the governor said probably not. “Those are Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers,” he said. “But we don’t have very many of them out there that are unresolved; we triage them and put them in different buckets, and I know when we submit those reports to the BLS, that those are in there.” He added, “It is possible, but I don’t think it’s probable.”