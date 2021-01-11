Gov. Brad Little has opened his State of the State message by making reference to “the dark events at the U.S. Capitol last week.” “The violent acts of some overshadowed the peaceful acts of many,” he said. “Former President George W. Bush aptly described the events as fitting of a ‘banana republic, not our democratic republic.’ The riots tarnished the shining values America stands for. This is not who we are.”
Little said, “Hostility and violence are not an expression of your rights; they are a violation of everyone else’s.”