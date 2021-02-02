During today’s statewide AARP call-in on COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little, who was joined by state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, was asked by a caller why he moved Idaho to Stage 3 today when it didn’t appear the previously identified criteria, including numbers of ICU patients, for moving between stages had met. Here’s Little’s answer: “All along, from our very first criteria back in March and April, we assess, and if you’ve seen my wonderful chart that Dave and I are often seen with, it’s a chart of incidence rate and health care capacity. And those are part of the components of it, there’s no question about that. But we have significantly expanded our health care capacity. … And our north star is health care capacity.”
“We look at those collectively, and that is: Do we have health care capacity? Are we overrunning our health care capacity? One of ‘em is are we in crisis stands of care. We’ve never gotten there. We got close a couple times. But we have moved, with Dave’s great public health team, Dr. Hahn and our coronavirus advisory committee, we moved what we used as an indicator based on what we think is critical for our health care capacity.” He said, “Some of those we’ve been above for a long time, but some of them we may never get above ‘til we get more people vaccinated.”
I also submitted a similar question to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, and received this statement from the governor’s press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer:
“Governor Little considers public health, economic, and education impacts in his decision making related to the pandemic. As Governor Little stated in his announcement today, Idaho is in a much better place with COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations today compared to November, when he moved Idaho back to Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Case counts and hospitalizations have declined for weeks, and his decision to move Idaho forward to Stage 3 was made after evaluating impacts to public health, the economy, and students and families. Dr. Christine Hahn, the state epidemiologist, confirmed today that while we are not where we need to be with certain criteria, allowing larger gathering sizes at this point is appropriate, if other measures remain in place and continue to be practiced by Idahoans. Governor Little continues to urge Idahoans to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.”