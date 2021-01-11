Gov. Brad Little says he wants more than $450 million in tax relief next year. "This would be among the single largest tax cuts in Idaho history," he said. His proposal includes $295 million in one-time tax relief and $160 million in permanent tax cuts, though he's leaving much of the detail up to state lawmakers.
"Curbing government spending and returning taxpayer dollars should be the perpetual mission of public servants," Little said in his State of the State message. "I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to get tax relief across the finish line for our citizens."
On transportation, he said, "My plan invests $126 million in state and local highway infrastructure projects and makes targeted investments in safe routes to schools, rail infrastructure, and community airports. I am also proposing $80 million dollars in new ongoing transportation funding. A dependable transportation system is fundamental to commerce."
Little said he'll be supporting a "blend" of general fund and user fees for transportation funding, including fully replacing the state general funds lawmakers two years ago began phasing out from the Idaho State Police, in favor of transportation funding.