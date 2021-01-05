Cynthia Yee-Wallace, a deputy Idaho attorney general in the civil litigation division, has been appointed a 4th District judge by Gov. Brad Little. The 4th Judicial District includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. Yee-Wallace was one of four finalists selected by the Idaho Judicial Council for the Treasure Valley judgeship; 15 attorneys applied for the position, including three sitting magistrate judges.
“Yee-Wallace is highly regarded as a genuine and dedicated legal professional,” Little said in a statement announcing the appointment. “I have no doubt she will serve the people of Idaho’s 4th Judicial District with the utmost expertise, compassion, and respect for the law.”
"I thank Gov. Little for the honor of appointing me to this position,” Yee-Wallace said in a statement. “I will faithfully serve Idaho’s citizens through unyielding fairness to the parties and attorneys who appear before me, as well as humility in the discharge of my duties.”