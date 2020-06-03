Idaho Gov. Brad Little today appointed Aaron von Ehlinger to fill out the term of the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, after her recent death; Ehlinger last night won the GOP primary for the seat, defeating Stevenson -- whose name remained on the ballot because she died after the deadline to withdraw it -- 78% to 22%.
Stevenson died of a heart attack amid the tense primary campaign.
No Democrat has filed to run for the seat, so it appears von Ehrlinger will also serve a full term after the remainder of Stevenson's term expires.
The governor noted in his announcement that von Ehlinger currently serves as a GOP precinct committeeman for the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee, and he was selected by the district party committee to be Stevenson's interim replacement. The governor's appointments must come from among the selections.
“I appreciate the central committee’s diligent efforts in working to fill this vacancy,” Little said in a statement. “Representative Stevenson’s passing has affected all of us at the Capitol, and she will be missed. I want to wish Aaron the best of luck as he begins his term in the Idaho Legislature, and I know he will represent the people of District 6 well.”