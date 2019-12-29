Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced the appointment of Patti Perkins as director of the Idaho Department of Finance. Perkins has worked in banking for nearly 30 years, primarily in business and human resources roles.
Perkins will take over for Acting Director Mary Hughes on Jan. 13.
Perkins worked with Bank of America and KeyBank in Boise. Her most recent position at KeyBank was senior vice president over the retail bank in Idaho, according to a press release. Since her time with KeyBank, Perkins has worked for T-Mobile and the city of Meridian as human resources director until purchasing her human resources consulting business, Calyx-Weaver & Associates, in January 2016.
