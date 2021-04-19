Gov. Brad Little today named a new chief administrator at the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, Mark Tschampl. Tschampl replaces Marv Hagedorn, who retired. “As a veteran himself, I have the utmost confidence Mark will serve and support those who have served our country,” Little said in a news release. “His career experience in the military and leadership roles in numerous civilian positions will prove to be extremely valuable in his new role.”
Tschampl was a commander in the U.S. Air Force, Security Forces, serving from 1998 to 2005. He spent eight years as the director of the Health and Wellness Center on Mountain Home Air Force Base and has been working as a bureau chief within the Family and Community Services Division at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
He holds a master's degree in health and human performance from Iowa State University.
“It is my greatest honor to be appointed by Governor Little as the Chief Administrator of the Idaho Division of Veteran Services,” Tschampl said in the news release. “As a combat veteran and member of a military family, no work is more important to me than serving those who have served our great nation.”
He starts his new job today.