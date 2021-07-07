Bill Gilbert, a Boise businessman who co-chaired Little’s 2019 education task force, will succeed Boise business executive Andrew Scoggin on the State Board of Education, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. In the weeks and months to come, Little will have the chance to make two additional state board appointments, further putting his imprint on a body that has far-reaching power.
Idaho’s eight-member board wields a lot of influence in normal times; it’s one of only a handful of state boards that sets both K-12 and higher education policy. And now, the state board will have an important role as Idaho tries to reverse learning losses throughout the education system, Richert writes. “The board is going to be very important coming out of the pandemic,” said Greg Wilson, Little’s education adviser.
Gilbert is a native Idahoan and cofounder of Caprock, an investment company overseeing more than $7 billion in client assets. He serves on the board of Idaho Business for Education and was appointed co-chair of the "Our Kids, Idaho’s Future" task force by Little in 2019. Gilbert is also chairman of the board of directors of the St. Luke’s Health Foundation. He is a former chairman of the board and emeritus director of the University of Idaho Foundation.
The recommendations of the task force that Gilbert co-chaired, including a focus on early literacy, full-day kindergarten and building out the “career ladder” teacher salary plan, continue to shape Little’s education policy priorities, Richert writes. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.