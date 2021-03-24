Gov. Brad Little today moved up the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule, announcing that starting Monday, April 5, “All Idahoans, regardless of their age, medical conditions or occupation, will be able to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” Also, one week before that, on March 29, any Idahoan over 16 with at least one qualifying medical condition will become eligible for the vaccine.
That applies to those age 16 and older; vaccines still are being tested on younger children. Of the three vaccines currently available, one, the Pfizer vaccine, is available to those 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for those 18 and older.
“Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and because it works,” the governor said in an online announcement. He said thus far, Idaho has vaccinated two-thirds of its population age 65 and older, and almost a third of those aged 55-64.
“So thank you, Idaho,” Little said. He also said more than 90,000 Idahoans have signed up for the state’s pre-registration tool, which connects people to vaccine providers when they become eligible; it’s online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
“With each passing week, as more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, we get closer to returning to normal,” the governor said. “The COVID vaccine really is our best shot at protecting jobs, saving lives and keeping our kids in school. So please, choose to receive a vaccine.”
According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, as of yesterday at 5 p.m., 388,040 Idahoans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 243,081 were fully vaccinated, which means they’ve received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.