Gov. Brad Little announced today that Idaho will move back to Stage 3 of its reopening, after remaining in Stage 4 since June, due to coronavirus spread and “alarming” capacity questions at Idaho hospitals. The governor stopped short of issuing a statewide mask mandate, though health officials in several parts of the state have been pleading for one.
“My fellow Idahoans, we’re in a crisis throughout the state of Idaho with regard to the pandemic,” Little said. “Hospitals around the state are filling up or they are already full with COVID patients.”
In addition, he said, "Way too many health care workers are out sick with COVID-19.”
“Last week, things changed for the worse,” Little said. “Idaho is at a critical juncture. This is unacceptable and we must do more. Today I’m signing a statewide public health order moving Idaho back to Stage 3 of our statewide Idaho Rebounds plan, with some modifications.”
The governor issued a new Stage 3 public health order, which limits indoor gatherings to 50 people or less; limits outdoor gatherings to 25% of capacity; requires physical distancing at gatherings of all types; requires masks on the premises of long-term care facilities; encourages employers to protect at-risk employees by offering telework or other accommodations; and allows bars and restaurants to operate only for seated customers at tables.
Though the state has been in Stage 4 of reopening since June 13 – allowing virtually all businesses to reopen, as long as precautions are followed – Ada County was moved back into Stage 3 on June 23 by the local health district, due to community spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Little declared that Idaho’s economy “remains open.” Schools don't all have to move to remote learning, he said; churches still can hold services.
About a dozen protesters who refused to wear masks were in the hallway outside the Lincoln Auditorium as the governor announced the move; a line of Idaho State Police officers prevented any of them from entering the auditorium. The governor’s press conference was open only to credentialed members of the news media and masks were required.
“I sincerely hope that some people have finally passed the point of thinking the pandemic is not real or not a big deal,” the governor said, “or that their personal actions don’t really affect anything. We have seen the direct impact between rising case numbers in our communities and the overwhelming impacts on our health care system, something that affects all of us, whether we have COVID or not.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic swelling across Idaho and hospitals in at least two regions of the state nearing or exceeding capacity, there’s been an increasing focus on the state’s approach to the pandemic, in which it has for months left decisions to local health districts, counties and mayors across the state.
In the past week, the South Central Public Health District board in Twin Falls voted to request the governor to impose a statewide mask mandate, but voted against imposing such a mandate in its own district – even as local hospital officials the board to take action.
In North Idaho, Panhandle Health District board members voted to lift a mask mandate in Kootenai County, at the same time they moved the county into the “red” zone for coronavirus spread and the local hospital hit capacity. One board member said he doesn’t believe COVID-19 really is making people sick.
Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, said on Friday night’s “Idaho Reports” program on Idaho Public Television, “We need to do more. I mean, from a public policy standpoint we’re not doing anything systematically to try to combat the virus. My experience this week has been that no legislators at any level are really willing to do anything to help stem this tide, and they’re really asking front-line health care workers and, frankly, the schools to shoulder the entire burden of the virus right now.”
“This is resulting in deaths of people and some of those are almost certainly preventable,” Kern said.