Gov. Brad Little announced last night that Idaho has joined a third lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine mandates. This time, Idaho is joining 11 other states as part of a Louisiana lawsuit against a proposed vaccine mandate on health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. The lawsuit follows a similar but separate 10-state challenge filed in Missouri, the governor’s office said.
“President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other health care facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated,” Little said in a press release. “His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic. As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term.”
The other two multistate lawsuits over vaccine rules that Idaho already has joined, with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office representing the state, are one involving federal contractors and another involving private employers with 100 or more employees.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.