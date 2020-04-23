Gov. Brad Little today announced a four-stage plan for reopening Idaho's economy, starting with a first phase May 1 that would allow most retail establishments and places of worship to reopen, subject to strict social distancing guidelines; all other current restrictions would remain in effect, including a 14-day self-quarantine requirement for those entering the state and a prohibition on public or private gatherings. The full plan is online at a new website: rebound.idaho.gov. "Our efforts are working, working to flatten the curve," Little said. "I know this is hard on everyone."
Under the plan, Little said, "Most of the state will be open by the end of June."
If Stage 1 is successful — with no spikes in COVID-19 infections — Stage 2 would begin on May 16, allowing gatherings of fewer than 10 people; and limited reopening of restaurant dining rooms, gyms and hair and nail salons with approved social-distancing plans.
If Stage 2 is successful, Stage 3 would begin May 30, allowing gatherings of between 10 and 50 people that allow for appropriate social distancing measures; allowing some non-essential travel to resume; and ending the 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from out of state.
If Stage 3 is successful, Stage 4 would start June 13, allowing bars, nightclubs and large venues like movie theaters to reopen, but only with appropriate social distancing measures in place. At that point, visits would be allowed to resume to nursing homes, jails and other congregate care facilities, subject to hygiene and social distancing measures.
"The intent is that everything we do in this plan is successful to where we can go back to school in the fall," the governor said. "If things don't go right, if something happens ... we're going to go back."
Asked if his plan anticipates a return to normal by late June, Little said, "'Somewhat normal' is a good description. We are not going to be back to normal until we have a vaccine, I've just got to be straight with the people of Idaho. ... The best practices that I've talked about ... are going to stay around for a long time." You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, where it is continuing to be updated.