After weeks of discussion, Gov. Brad Little is allowing more than 10 spectators at high school sporting events while Idaho is in stage two of a statewide reopening plan, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. The Governor’s High School Athletic Plan for spectators, released on Dec. 30, allows two spectators per student athlete at an event. It closely mirrors a plan that Idaho education groups proposed to the governor on Dec. 18.
The change allows high school athletes and cheerleaders to each invite two spectators to their home and away games. The spectators and hosting schools have to abide by strict guidelines.
“We’re trying to balance the legitimate interest of parents, guardians and others who want to be spectators, we’re balancing that with public health,” said Greg Wilson, a senior policy advisor for the governor.
You can read Edge's full report here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.