"What a year," Gov. Brad Little said in his State of the State message today. "We had just wrapped up a year of historic regulatory reforms, investments in education, and other shared achievements. ... One year ago, a global pandemic was not on our radar."
"We’ve come a long way in our fight against the enemy virus, and with the arrival of a safe vaccine just a few weeks ago, the end of the battle is in sight," he said. "We’re in the home stretch, and together we will finish strong."
The governor asked for a moment of silence to remember the more than 1,500 Idahoans who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. He praised lawmakers for their work in the August special session; and praised health care workers and hospitals for their work to cope with the pandemic. "The women and men in scrubs have been nothing short of heroic," he said.
"The COVID-19 reality is heart breaking," Little said. "To Idaho's hospitals and health care workers, thank you."
He noted that the pandemic "turned our work lives, social lives and home lives upside down. It pushed our health care, education and unemployment systems to new lengths."
He said is also highlighted that Idahoans have choices: "We can choose compassion over conflict. Listening over lecturing. Humanity over hostility."
He noted the advances the state has made in telehealth access during the pandemic, which rose by 4,000%, and said it should be a permanent change. He also lauded the Idaho National Guard, public health boards, mayors and local officials, and school boards for their responses to the pandemic.