Gov. Brad Little, in an on-the-record Q-and-A with reporters this morning at the AP Legislative Preview at the state Capitol, has weighed in on education, health care and more – all while reserving his biggest announcements for his Monday State of the State address. Here’s some of what he’s said so far:
Little said when it comes to early reading, he’s clear on what would be success: “Third grade IRI (Idaho Reading Indicator), 100% reading proficiently. We won’t get there, but that’s a nice big, hairy audacious goal. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. Why would we not want those kids to be able to read proficiently at the end of the third grade? There’s extenuating circumstances. To me, what we can do to put incentives in place, provide resources for the wide variety of challenges that some of these kids have, that’s my goal.”
Asked whether Idaho lawmakers wasted their time last year approving multiple restrictions on Medicaid expansion when none of them have gotten federal approval, Little said, “I wouldn’t categorize it as wasting time. First off, I’d say that it’s not just CMS and HHS, for a while there was a new lawsuit about every month and a half that complicated what we were trying to do. Most of the other states that did it, I don’t think made their waiver as good in the application as we made here in Idaho. But … I’m pretty confident we are going to get the IMD waiver, which is in the mental health area. ... I don’t believe any state’s been turned down, and we had a really good application. We had a lot of public input into it. I believe that one’s going to take place.”
He said he thought most Idahoans thought it was a good idea to propose allowing those now getting insurance through the state insurance exchange to stay there rather than switch to Medicaid, but that ran into statutory problems because “what Treasury pays in for the exchange is more than they’re paying in Medicaid, and that complicated that. That might get resolved in some other point in time. The work requirement, I see why that was proposed but it’s been hung up by some other court cases.” He said, “This is big. ... With the new signups that we have, we’re going to have a lot of people on Medicaid, and it’s my goal that we … create pathways for them to come off Medicaid.”
On climate change, Little said, “There are things happening in the world that humans have a hand in that have changed things. … Change is always going to take place. The issue is are we accelerating that change, and I think we are.”
On changing Idaho’s initiative laws – after he vetoed two far-reaching bills last year to make it much harder to qualify an initiative for the Idaho ballot – Little said, “My veto message was pretty clear.” He said, “I think the hurdle oughta be equivalent to what it was when it was originally put in. We shouldn’t be like Colorado or California where your ballot is that thick and there’s all these initiatives on there.” But he said he was also “very concerned about the constitutionality of the totality of that package.” He added, “My position’s the same as it was in my veto message.”
Asked if this is the year for grocery tax repeal, Little said, “Maybe.” Asked further: Is it in the budget? He responded, again, “Maybe.”