Idaho Board of Examiners 8-16-22 (copy)

Idaho’s state Board of Examiners, including, from right, state Controller Brandon Woolf, who is the board’s non-voting secretary; Gov. Brad Little; and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, meets at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Also on the board is Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

A $275,000 bill to settle a lawsuit involving Idaho’s enforcement of its former anti-sodomy law is heading to the state legislature, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little and the state Board of Examiners chose to buck tradition and put state lawmakers on the hook for legal fees in the case. This is the second time this year the board has directed the Legislature to make such payments — the first coming in August over a law passed in 2020 that banned transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates.


