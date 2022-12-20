Idaho’s state Board of Examiners, including, from right, state Controller Brandon Woolf, who is the board’s non-voting secretary; Gov. Brad Little; and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, meets at the state Capitol on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Also on the board is Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
A $275,000 bill to settle a lawsuit involving Idaho’s enforcement of its former anti-sodomy law is heading to the state legislature, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson.
On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little and the state Board of Examiners chose to buck tradition and put state lawmakers on the hook for legal fees in the case. This is the second time this year the board has directed the Legislature to make such payments — the first coming in August over a law passed in 2020 that banned transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates.
Deputy Attorney General Scott Zanzig referenced that tweak shortly before the vote.
“We’re aware that there’s been a change in how those things are being paid and so we went into [the settlement] with our eyes wide open,” Zanzig said.
Fees paid in cases Idaho has settled or lost in court have come out of the Constitutional Defense Fund for the last couple of decades.
“Governor Little is committed to utilizing the Constitutional Defense Fund as the Idaho Legislature intended when it was enacted in 1995," said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. "The fund is used best in furtherance of an affirmative step taken by the members of the Constitutional Defense Council to preserve Idaho’s sovereignty by directly challenging specific instances of federal overreach.”
The Constitutional Defense Fund was first created in 1995 to fight the feds over a number of issues, but its first use came in hiring an outside law firm to negotiate a settlement to stop new nuclear waste from entering the state.
The state settled this case last month, which involved enforcing Idaho’s former anti-sodomy law by requiring those with prior convictions to register as sex offenders. Dawson's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.