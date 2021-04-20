Late this afternoon, Gov. Brad Little vetoed HB 135aa, the second major bill passed by both houses of the Legislature to trim the governor's emergency powers and increase the powers of the state Legislature. The governor's four-page veto letter was similar to the letter he issued earlier when he vetoed the first bill of the two bills, SB 1136. Like the earlier letter, it raises strong concerns that the bills would hamper the state's ability to protect lives and property in a a major emergency, and to restore services and aid in recovery after an emergency.
"We can do better," the governor wrote. "I remain willing and committed to working with all of you in the Legislature to improve and modernize Idaho's emergency statutes. But we will need to involve all of the stakeholders and focus on how any changes will impact Idaho's ability to respond to future emergencies. ... It's time to get back on track. The people of Idaho deserve our best."
Overriding a governor's veto takes a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate. On 1136aa, the Senate fell one vote short of that two-thirds mark. Because 135aa is a House bill, it will go first to the House for any override attempt.