Gov. Brad Little speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Nampa High School to discuss Idaho-specific COVID activity, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Little encouraged Idahoans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as students head back to school.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the state and schools prepare to kick back up this month, Gov. Brad Little wants more Idahoans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. “The time to get the vaccine is now,” Little said.

The vaccine, he said, is the top defense against COVID-19. That’s the difference between outbreaks happening now compared to a year ago. Little explained how increasing vaccination rates can help keep schools and businesses from having to be disrupted or close due to sick students or employees.

As of Thursday, 46.7% of Idahoans aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The national figure is 58.9%.

