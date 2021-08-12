We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Gov. Brad Little speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Nampa High School to discuss Idaho-specific COVID activity, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Little encouraged Idahoans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as students head back to school.
As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the state and schools prepare to kick back up this month, Gov. Brad Little wants more Idahoans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. “The time to get the vaccine is now,” Little said.
The vaccine, he said, is the top defense against COVID-19. That’s the difference between outbreaks happening now compared to a year ago. Little explained how increasing vaccination rates can help keep schools and businesses from having to be disrupted or close due to sick students or employees.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
As of Thursday, 46.7% of Idahoans aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The national figure is 58.9%.