Idaho Gov. Brad Little gives his annual "Address to the Business Community" to an audience of about 250 at a Boise Metro Chamber luncheon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Gov. Brad Little’s annual “Address to the Business Community” was an upbeat one on Monday, stressing Idaho’s “incredible economic success” despite a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic. “But a warning,” Little told a crowd of about 250 at the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon event, “One of the best ways to continue that success is for Idahoans to choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Now, as we all know, the COVID variants are spreading,” Little said. “We’re seeing more cases and hospitalizations, and almost entirely among the unvaccinated population.”
He stressed, as he did last week, that more widespread vaccination is the key to Idaho keeping schools open for in-person learning this year, comments that came on the same day students returned to the classroom for the school year in Boise.
"I would encourage you all as business leaders to communicate the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine to those around you," Little told the crowd, "so we can give those kids the best chance for a productive school year."
“More vaccines are our ticket to getting out of the pandemic.” he said.