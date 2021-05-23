Gov. Brad Little doesn’t hesitate when asked the three top accomplishments of this year’s legislative session, naming funding for education and transportation, and significant infrastructure investments in everything from water to broadband through his “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative.
His biggest regret about the session? “The length,” Little said. “And I think the Legislature would agree with that.”
This year’s stormy legislative session was the longest in Idaho history, and it still may not be technically over, as the House has recessed until sometime between now and Dec. 31, while the Senate has declared itself done for the year. We sat down with the governor last week to discuss his perspective on this year’s session, from HB 389 on property taxes, to emergency powers, to transportation funding, to child indoctrination. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.