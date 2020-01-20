At today’s Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day official state commemoration, Gov. Brad Little read a formal proclamation declaring the state holiday, saying in part, “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired millions of Americans to participate in non-violent demonstrations to support the ideals of equality for all, and was a motivating force behind a civil rights movement that aimed to create a society inclusive of all races, cultures and nationalities.”
Today’s holiday, the governor said, “is intended to be a time for all Americans to reaffirm their commitment to the basic principles that underlie our Constitution – equal treatment and justice for all.”
“Idaho enjoys a richness of diversity in its population,” Little said, “embracing many ethnic and racial gropus as a part of both the state’s history and its future.” He urged Idahoans to mark the day with volunteerism and bringing people together, and to recognize that “improving the quality of life for all members of society is everyone’s responsibility.”
Little said every year's commemoration is a little bit different. "The one constant is that we want to do all we can to increase opportunity for all Idahoans," he said.