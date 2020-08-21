Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its pandemic reopening plan for at least another two weeks, Gov. Brad Little announced today. "The number of hospital admissions of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients statewide is higher than the established metric," the governor said in a news release. "However, over the past two weeks the metrics improved in other areas. There are downward trends in overall confirmed cases, test positivity rates, and emergency department visits of patients with COVID-like illness."
He said the number of people admitted to hospitals is "stabilizing."
Little made his announcement in a press conference at the Idaho Foodbank, which was recently granted $2.56 million in federal CARES Act funds by a state panel to support emergency food programs statewide.
"Many Idahoans have experienced a job loss or loss in income since the spring, making it harder to afford the most basic of human needs, food," Little said. "As a result, more and more Idaho families are turning to their local food banks and food assistance programs during the coronavirus pandemic."
"The demand for food assistance is on the rise, and I want to commend the Idaho Foodbank, its staff and all its supporters for rising to the challenge this year," Little said.
Karen Vauk, Idaho Foodbank director, said, “Since the beginning, the Idaho Foodbank and our partners have maintained uninterrupted services. … We are experiencing increased food insecurity in our state.”
Little noted that Canyon, Ada, Kootenai, Bonneville and Twin Falls counties continue to be hot spots in Idaho for virus activity. “I support mayors and public health officials in their decisions to mitigate spread at the local level,” he said.
Asked about pushback local health districts have been receiving to their pandemic response efforts, Little said the state is backing them. “Those are locally elected,” he said. “One of the things that’s kind of lost, is that the bulk, probably 80 to 90% of the board members are county commissioners that are duly elected. So they’re not some faceless, nameless bureaucrat that we’ve got buried in the bottom of the Capitol building. … They see their neighbors every day.”