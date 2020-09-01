Gov. Brad Little has just signed HB 1 into law, the last remaining bill passed by lawmakers during their three-day special session last week. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, would require at least one in-person polling location to be opened in each county in all future elections, regardless of disasters or emergencies. That means Idaho could never repeat what it did in May, when it held an all-mail-in election during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Little signs HB 1 into law
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.