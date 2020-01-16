Gov. Brad Little today signed two executive orders that he said will result in “further cutting government tape,” in part by requiring review of 20 percent of all state administration rules – regulations – every year. “It puts it on a five-year staggered term,” Little said. “It’s going to be obvious to everybody that 20 percent of the rules every will go under review, and it’s better for businesses and it’s better for consumers.”
“It’s designed to prevent the accumulation of costly, ineffective, outdated regulations,” Little declared.
Little entitled the first executive order “Zero-Based Regulation,” and said it grew out of the necessity of reviewing the entire state administrative code over the summer, which arose because the Legislature failed to reach agreement before the end of last year’s session on extending existing rules. “We learned a lot from that,” Little said. “There’s some parts of that that we want to embed permanently in how we do regulations in government.”
The second executive order, entitled “Transparency in Agency Guidance Documents,” will require agencies that issue guidance documents about regulations to “clearly state that the guidance document is not a new law and provide a point of contact so the public can ask questions or provide input.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, compared the state administrative code before the last year’s process to a hoarder’s house. “We cleaned out all the mess these last few months, but now we need to keep the house clean as we’re going on.” he said.
Asked how progress is going on a compromise between the House and Senate on this year’s rules review process, House Speaker Scot Bedke said, “I remain optimistic that we’ll come to some mutually approved process. We’re talking about amending a joint rule, and that process is never easy. We’re walking toward each other on this issue. ... We met again this morning and we talked about it, and we’re working on it.”