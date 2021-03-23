Gov. Brad Little signed 31 bills into law on Friday, most of them budget bills for next year. Among them: The budget for Idaho Public Television, which had passed the House 36-34 and the Senate 28-6; the budget for the State Liquor Division, which had passed the House 41-28 and the Senate 27-7; the budget for the Idaho Lottery, which had passed the House 43-26 and the Senate 25-9; and the budget for the state Department of Agriculture, which had passed both houses unanimously.
Also signed into law Friday was HB 149, which extends the temporary immunity from lawsuits regarding COVID-19 that lawmakers first passed during their August special session to July 1, 2022, instead of the previous expiration date of July 1, 2021; and HB 99, which authorizes the state Department of Environmental Quality to set up a water quality pollutant trading program as a “voluntary, innovative means of attaining and maintaining water quality standards.” Both those bills passed by wide margins.
There are currently 19 bills on the governor’s desk awaiting action; he hasn’t issued any vetoes so far this year, and through Friday, had signed 126 bills into law.