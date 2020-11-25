Even though COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little doesn’t foresee the state shutting down again, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. "I don't foresee a shutdown coming," the governor said. “What I am more concerned about … are escalating numbers to where there is damage to the economy because people don’t want to go to work, spend money,” he said during Tuesday’s biweekly AARP coronavirus conference call.
“We’re trying to stop the spread. We’re not trying to put anyone out of business,” Little said.
Idaho recently hit 90,000 cases and has a 17.8% test positivity rate across the state over the past two weeks, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during the call. While testing is up — 37,000 tests per week in Idaho — hospitals have been stressed by the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past eight weeks.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said 14% of Idaho blood donors already had antibodies for COVID-19, a number that shows significant spread in the state's population but is still too low to offer anything near herd immunity.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.